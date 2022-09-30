Carmen, Paqui, Boni, Rafael, Luisete are some of the faces that look at the lens of the photographer Rafael Pradas and his exhibition ‘Healing Hearts’, which can be seen from next Monday in the piano room of the General Hospital. The exhibition opens the recovered Palliative Week with a project by Pradas, whose father died after being in palliative care, and which pays homage, through memory, to the human team that cares for people at that moment of their existence when the only thing left to do is palliate the illness. «They give a medicine that is not found in pharmacies: affection and love».

The idea of ​​this exhibition is to show that palliatives are “another process of life” far from the idea of ​​death that people have of them. In the six months in which he has been developing the project, the photographer has seen that the patients are the ones who “assume” the situation in which they find themselves and the family are the ones who often find it more difficult to accept the new time that they should live “One of my ways of speaking is photography” and, in this way, honoring the people who cared for his father in the last part of his life.

In his intention to show this very personal and particular vision of palliative care, the photographer kept in touch with Guadalupe Serrano, his father’s palliative care doctor, and decided to present this idea to the Integrated Care Management of Ciudad Real of integrating into the team, talk to them and to a number of selected families. “It is a complicated challenge, because they are usually older patients and an environment in which it is difficult for a photographer and more to enter at a time when people are affected.” He ended up selecting six families with the idea of ​​not creating a discourse in images that would be sad, but rather showing that “every moment of life can be enjoyed”.

The medicine that is not in the pharmacy – Photo: Rueda VillaverdeFor this reason, in the exhibition there are no tears, but many smiles, games and hugs, where you can see the interrelation between the hospital, with the twelve beds it has for palliative care, and the two home teams, who come to houses throughout the management, including towns, where they often try to entertain them with sweets or oil, with gratitude and relief at their arrival, happily receiving their entry into homes. “The psychologist who wears palliative care says that a three-legged chair is necessary to find balance: the patient, the medical team and the family”, aspects that are reflected in some of the images that can be seen in the hospital and later in other exhibition spaces in the city and the province, thanks to the support of the Íker association, which has also supported this exhibition.

The Palliative Coordinator at the hospital, Teresa Salcedo, pointed out that in Ciudad Real there are about 300 people who each year go through the care of this team made up of four doctors, nursing professionals and a psychologist, which is shared between the hospital and the home. This team has opened up to Pradas to give “palliatives visibility” and show the human side of care. “Patients always tell us how much we help them, but my heart is much better for everything that patients give us,” Salcedo said.

In this recovery of the palliative acts after COVID, next week there will be conferences with the residents, a meeting of the team and relatives in the hospital and a concert organized with the support of the Íker association, arriving in Ciudad Real with the pandemic and that seeks to help in this palliative care. These are initiatives that will deal with the motto of this conference that seeks to guarantee this Palliative Care by law and maximum well-being in the face of incurable ailments.

