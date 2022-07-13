The medicine that leaves a mark on the road

WHEREVER the art of medicine is loved, humanity is also loved”, said Hippocrates of Kos, a prestigious physician from Ancient Greece who practiced during the so-called century of Pericles. He is widely considered one of the most outstanding exponents in the history of medicine, if not considered the father of it. Have you ever heard of the Hippocratic Oath? There are more parents, of course. Ins Sina, latilized as Avicenna, a Persian polymath, physician, philosopher, astronomer and scientist belonging to the Golden Age of Islam, a man whom his disciples called Cheikh el-Raïs, that is, the prince of the wise, the greatest of doctors, the master par excellence, or the third Master, after Aristotle and Al-Farabi. Or the Canadian William Osler, known as the father of internal medicine, and a man with an enormous intuition for medicine. So much so that due to the needs detected for the army during the First World War, he asked the physiologist and pathologist Edith Claypole to seek an immunization against typhoid and although he was vaccinated, he ended up dying in 1919 due to exposure to the pathogen, linked to the so-called flu. Spanish.

Here are some of the medicine men who left their mark along the way. They are considered among the largest. They come to mind from this chronicle given that the auditorium of the Zorrotzaurre Clinic yesterday hosted the annual session of the Academy of Medicine of the Basque Country, a meeting in which the monograph History of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Basque Country was presented in the first half century of life of the institution, a work under review, coordinated by the doctor and health chronicler Juan Gondra Rezola and Luis Casis Sáenz, men who know wonderfully the trail left by medicine in our land. Javier Aranceta spent the entire afternoon coordinating the meeting and distributing greetings and congratulations.

There was a why. Not in vain, yesterday’s event saw the presentation of the annual awards, a vantage point from which a round of applause was launched to recognize the career of José María Guibert, rector of the University of Deusto; Nekane Murga, cardiologist and former Minister of Health of the Basque Government; the Franciscan José Antonio Pérez, Toño Pérez for supportive people with a good heart, coordinator of the solidarity dining room of the Franciscans of Irala in Bilbao; Nekane Lauzirika, a journalist who worked at DEIA; Felipe Izarra Fernández de Larrea, internist and endocrinologist, referent of the Mountain Club of the Bilbao Sports Club; and Alfonso Hernández Frías, founder of Euskoiker. If you review the payroll you will see that they were hit in the heart of the target.

The medicine of a lifetime, you know. Updating, keeping pace with the day to day. It was the writer Noah Gordon who left us saying that “science and medicine deal with the body, while philosophy deals with the mind and soul, as necessary to a doctor as food and air.” It sounds like true truth. But let’s not get distracted, gosh. César Estornes, another archaeologist in history, was also present at the meeting; the avant-garde dentist Jaime Gil, a reference in his specialty, María José Zabala, Dolores Ortega, Elena Auzmendi, Mikel Franco, Carmen Sebastián, María Rosario Valle, Sergio Martínez, Julia Diéguez, president of Deusto bizirik; Beatriz Marcos, Félix Askasibar, Loli Simal, Itziar Rodríguez, José Luis Martínez, María Jesús Gorostiaga and a handful of people who work day-to-day in health care. Allow me the irony. If this chronicle began in Greece, it is not bad that it ends there, where Heraclitus said: “Doctors cut, burn, torture. And doing the sick a good, which seems more bad, they demand a reward that they hardly deserve.