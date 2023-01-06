The medicine used by celebrities and influencers to lose weight is in short supply and diabetics pay the price

Kim Kardashian is one of the figures that has been linked to the consumption of a weight-loss medication that is prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

There are many famous and influencers who have stated that they use Ozempic as a medicine to lose weight quickly, and even health professionals promote it as an alternative on their social networks.

This has caused a stir that has generated market disruption, and the drug is out of stock, resulting in a shortage for diabetes patients who really need it. In Europe it is only possible to purchase this medication with a prescription and it cannot be freely purchased online, but even so, many people around the world are anxious because they believe they have found the magic formula to lose weight.

“Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It is a treatment that is used for the person who suffers from type 2 diabetes, the non-insulin dependent, where the function of the pancreas is relatively preserved and they produce insulin normally, but tissues such as muscle, adipose tissue, and others such as the intestine and the brain do not respond well to the action of insulin. What this medication does is increase the response to the insulin produced and that is why blood glucose levels are lowered,” explains the doctor Rossana De Jongh Delgadonutritionist, specialist in clinical nutrition, overweight and obesity.

“What happens is that one effect of this action of the drug improving insulin is that the appetite decreases and, consequently, the person eats a little less, with which a weight loss is observed. However, this type of medication has a secondary medical indication, when changing habits such as the way of eating, the quality of what is eaten and the practice of physical activity, among other measures, fail to control glycemia. and for weight loss. As a decrease in appetite is observed in diabetic patients, others have found an easy way out for weight loss,” explains the specialist.

The intention of finding an easy option for weight loss has always existed, and now with social networks and people who share their experiences through them, news spreads very quickly that weight loss is easy with this product.

The expert points out that Even if you lose weight with this medication, it does not change your eating behavior at all. “That is, you may control your appetite, but if you have excessive emotional eating or compulsive crises or suffer from any other eating disorder, you are going to eat. If you do not change the base, the quality of the food you eat, your habits, the weight loss will not be permanent, in fact, there are studies that show a gain effect, therefore we cannot say that this is a solution miraculous for overweight”.

The doctor explains that for patients with type 2 diabetes who need glycemia control this is a very interesting treatment since, unlike oral antidiabetics, it is injected only once a week, in addition It is not a hypoglycemic medication, that is, it will not lower blood glucose as the injection of insulin would, which means that the person will not suffer hypoglycemia, It can lead to fainting or severe drowsiness, or even a coma, but it does cause other side effects.

“Between these side effects of ozempic we find digestive problems such as gas, intense diarrhea, People who have used it for a long period have also described changes in smell, changes in taste, and it can also cause headaches. This is not a risk-free medicine, and it always has to be given under medical advice and there are not strong enough studies to support the use of this medicine for life,” De Jongh said.

These types of medicines should always be administered under medical indication. (Getty Creative)

For diabetic patients or if for some reason the attending physician is convinced that it should be used for weight loss, it must be under strict medical supervision, it must always be accompanied by hygienic-dietary measures such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, among others. , why the result will diminish or disappear from the moment in which the use of the medicine is suspended.

It is very important to emphasize that the miraculous pills do not work, nor are they backed by science, in fact, the doctor specifies that drugs to lose weight or lose weight are not indicated in any case. “The first line of therapy for weight loss should always be based on proper hygiene: balanced diet, physical activity and therapies for eating behavior. When this fails for a period of twelve months, with the patient’s commitment, it is that it is They begin to evaluate other alternatives.

There are no magic formulas for weight loss, the first line of action is a balanced diet, physical activity, therapies for eating behavior and patient commitment. (Getty Creative)

digital barriers

Although TikTok and other social networks have guidelines to limit posts that could be dangerous, they had not been considered as influencing the consumption of drugs and magical slimming treatments.

Is according review in The Independent, a recent research by The Pharmaceutical Journal which concluded that TikTok was “the ‘worst culprit’ for bombarding young people with medical misinformation online”, and urge law enforcement agencies to take action to regulate this type of information.

It is even mentioned in the report that they received a response from TikTok assuring that they would take action in relation to this type of content. “Our Community Guidelines make it clear that we do not allow the promotion or trade of controlled substances, including prescription weight loss drugs.and we will eliminate the content that violates these policies”, says the quote of the spokesperson of this social network that eliminated the material sent by The Pharmaceutical Journal where substances were promoted or promoted dangerous attitudes inciting weight loss.

