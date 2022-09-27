The Medieval Days are also lived in the Great Theater

The Gran Teatro will become a large movie theater on Wednesday (September 28) to host the screening of ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’, the third and last part of one of the most popular animation sagas at 6:00 p.m. of the history of the seventh art. On this occasion, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destiny: for one, to rule Berk Island together with Astrid; for the other, to be the leader of his kind. But along the way, they must test their bonds like never before as they face the greatest threat they’ve ever faced…and the appearance of a female Night Fury.

On Thursday (September 29) at 8:00 p.m. it will be the turn of ‘The Man from the North’, a fast-paced epic adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge the death of his father. This feature film, set in Iceland at the beginning of the 10th century, has in its cast figures such as Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk or Willem Dafoe.

Tickets for each film cost 5 euros and can be purchased at the Grand Theater box office from one hour before each screening.

Theater lovers also have a medieval date this weekend. On Friday (September 30) at 8:00 p.m. it will arrive at the Gran Teatro ‘Cid’. This work tells the story of the Cid through his brothers, of those who from birth until he died did not separate from his lord, with the interpretation of Antonio Campos and the accompaniment of the music of La Musgaña.

Tickets are priced at 7 euros by purchasing them until Thursday in advance sale and 9 euros in ordinary sale. In addition, there is a special price for students of 5 euros.

Co-responsible in Manzanares Medieval 2022

To help fathers and mothers enjoy their leisure time during the IX ‘Manzanares Medieval’ Historical-Touristic Conference, the Department of Equality Policies offers them the Corresponsables service during the weekend.

Aimed at boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 12, it will be available at the social center on Calle Empedrada on Friday nights (from 0 to 2 hours) and Saturday nights (from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.) during the Mar del Norte and Celtas Cortos concerts respectively, as well as on Saturday and Sunday mornings (from 12 noon to 2 pm).

People interested in using the Corresponsables service must register their minors through the ‘Online Registration’ section of the City Council’s website.