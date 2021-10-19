The medina of Fes in Morocco set of the fifth Indiana Jones – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 19 – The fifth chapter of the Indiana Jones saga is filmed in Morocco, in the streets of the medina of Fes. Although the release of the new film starring Harrison Ford has been postponed for a year, filming continues at an agitated pace, in the dense network of alleys of the Al Mellah district, the ancient Jewish area of ​​the city, with closed shops and dromedaries strolling around. in a 60s setting. The medina of Fes, with its gates and ancient buildings, thus becomes the set of the mega Disney production. But the plot remains top secret.



The first episode of Indiana Jones, conceived by George Lucas, dates back to 1981 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. To see the fifth chapter you will have to wait until June 30, 2023. With Harrison Ford, directed by James Mangold, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (former Fleabag interpreter), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) and Thomas Kretschmann ( Avengers: Age of Ultron), as well as Antonio Banderas. (HANDLE).

