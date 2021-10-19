News

The medina of Fes in Morocco set of the fifth Indiana Jones – Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 19 – The fifth chapter of the Indiana Jones saga is filmed in Morocco, in the streets of the medina of Fes. Although the release of the new film starring Harrison Ford has been postponed for a year, filming continues at an agitated pace, in the dense network of alleys of the Al Mellah district, the ancient Jewish area of ​​the city, with closed shops and dromedaries strolling around. in a 60s setting. The medina of Fes, with its gates and ancient buildings, thus becomes the set of the mega Disney production. But the plot remains top secret.

The first episode of Indiana Jones, conceived by George Lucas, dates back to 1981 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. To see the fifth chapter you will have to wait until June 30, 2023. With Harrison Ford, directed by James Mangold, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (former Fleabag interpreter), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) and Thomas Kretschmann ( Avengers: Age of Ultron), as well as Antonio Banderas. (HANDLE).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Most Popular

825
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
704
News

Cinema, all films out in October
657
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
599
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
547
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
488
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
483
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
405
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
342
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top