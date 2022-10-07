The meeting between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in Venice that made everyone uncomfortable

Do not worry honeythe film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh keep generating what to talk about. After the scandal that Shia LaBeouf started by revealing that the director did not fire him, as she had said, and that he decided to resign by giving evidence to Variety that proved it, the tension increased in the team.

In one of the audios published by who was going to be his protagonist and was later replaced by the former One Direction, the Dr. House star is heard questioning Pugh and treat her unprofessionally. This is one of the reasons why, with the recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on the two of them.

As confirmed days later, Olivia Wilde Y Florence Pugh They had a terrible relationship throughout the filming of Do not worry honeysomething that was recently demonstrated, when both were present at the event in the Italian city.

After the broadcast of the film, which received an ovation of only four minutes and was not very well seen in the eyes of critics, the actress showed total indifference to the director, whom she did not look at or thank.

But that is not all. Florence Pugh He was also not at the press conference that took place hours before the broadcast of the tape, in which he did participate Olivia Wilde and the rest of the cast. Undoubtedly, a journalist took the opportunity to ask what the relationship between the two was like.

In response to this query, the director and also an actress expressed: “Florence is a great power, and we are very grateful that she can come tonight to share with us, despite the fact that she is in full production of the film Dune. As a director I know how upsetting it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I am very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us. We are delighted to be able to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say I’m honored enough to have her as the lead, she’s amazing in the movie.”

Florence Pugh on the red carpet.

According to a TikTok user, known to someone from the film’s production, the main problem between Olivia Wilde Y Florence Pugh it was Harry Styles. “Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing,” the young woman confided.