The meeting between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in Venice that made everyone uncomfortable

Do not worry honeythe film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh keep generating what to talk about. After the scandal that Shia LaBeouf started by revealing that the director did not fire him, as she had said, and that he decided to resign by giving evidence to Variety that proved it, the tension increased in the team.

In one of the audios published by who was going to be his protagonist and was later replaced by the former One Direction, the Dr. House star is heard questioning Pugh and treat her unprofessionally. This is one of the reasons why, with the recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on the two of them.

