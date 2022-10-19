The meeting of Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in a Mercedes Benz

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will work together again for the hit movie “The Justiciero”, but a special meeting from the elegant Mercedes Benz represents the most unforgettable occasion for all their fans. We show it to you…

October 18, 2022 9:52 p.m.

Denzel Washington and the beautiful Dakota Fanning filled their fans with emotion after the announcement that they will work together in the successful film of “The Justice 3”, plot where they will star in full action and that promises to be another impact film project.

This fantastic novelty is scheduled to premiere in September 2023, but this event was not the only one in which both actors shared the big screen, since almost two decades ago when Dakota was only 10 years old, they worked on the thriller and drama film “Man on Fire”, translated into Spanish as “Man on Fire”.

Among the most intense scenes in the film is the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93, protagonist of their meeting in a story full of action where the vehicle transported the sweet girl Dakota Fanning and other personalities such as Mark Anthony, marking the adrenaline every minute.

This sophisticated transport has incredible features, delivering a top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel from simple way becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

From several images, you can appreciate the moments between Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning in the Mercedes Benz which caused a sensation at full speed with the constant protection of the actor in his role as John Creasy, as the bodyguard of the girl Dakota who played “Pita”, a story that has the most dramatic scenes from the luxury vehicle.

The actors in the Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93

Model Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93