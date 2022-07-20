The meeting of Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in a Mercedes Benz

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will work together again for the hit movie “The Justiciero”, but a special meeting from the elegant Mercedes Benz represents the most unforgettable occasion for all their fans. We show it to you…

June 20, 2022 2:38 p.m.

Denzel Washington and the beautiful Dakota Fanning have become the trend of the moment after the announcement that they will work together in the successful film of “The Justice 3”a plot where they will star in full action and that promises to be another impact film project.

This fantastic novelty is scheduled to premiere in September 2023, but this event was not the only one in which both actors shared the big screen, because almost two decades ago, when Dakota was only 10 years old, they worked on the thriller and drama “Man on Fire”translated into Spanish as “Man on Fire”.

Among the most intense scenes in the film is the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93, protagonist of their meeting in a story full of action where the vehicle transported the sweet girl Dakota Fanning and also to other personalities such as Mark Anthony, marking the adrenaline every minute.

This sophisticated transport has incredible features, delivering top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel from simple way becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

From several images, you can see what moments between Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the Mercedes Benz that caused a sensation at top speed with the constant protection of the actor in his role as John Creasyas the bodyguard of the girl Dakota who played “Pita”, a story that has the most dramatic scenes from the luxury vehicle.

Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93

+ Images of the Mercedez Benz in the movie “Man on Fire”:

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the Mercedes Benz 500 Sel

Scenes from the Mercedes Benz 500 Sel