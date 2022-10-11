The meeting of Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony in a Mercedes Benz

Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony shine with their own light from the acting field and music, a successful formula that was found on the least expected stage together with the car that marked the hearts of their fans. Keep reading…

October 11, 2022 4:52 p.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”.where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Secondly, Marc Anthony indisputably stands out in the world of music with worldwide recognition for his incomparable voice.plus the talent overflowing with charisma that we can observe after each concert and album release that is filled with reproductions on digital platforms.

Something important that we cannot ignore, being the most impressive detail of both personalities, is their garage full of luxurious vehicles where they enjoy together with their loved ones and that on more than one occasion, they have shown off through the streets of the city delighting in trucks, sporty and elegant with exclusivity from start to finish.

Now, in an interesting opportunity that generated emotion in all the fans, It was when Denzel and Marc Anthony met for the first time in the film production of “Man on Fire”, playing incredible characters that transcended historically in Hollywood.

Among the most intense scenes in the film is the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93, protagonist of their meeting in a story full of drama, suspense and action where the vehicle transported the famous and the sweet girl Dakota Fanning, marking the suspense at every minute.

This sophisticated transport has amazing features, delivering top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel easily, becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony in their meeting at the Mercedes Benz

Model Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93