The meeting of Piqu and Shakira that can turn the situation around

Lhe separation of Gerard Piqu and Shakira is on the way to breaking all news records, dimes, diretes and various speculations. The tension is maintained as the days go by, and it can even be said that it is increasing and all of this is taking its toll on the image of the FC Barcelona footballer and the Colombian singer. In any case, some sources predict that the rapprochement between the two is imminent. Approach to reach agreements that reduce the climate of tension and calm the waters.

Thus, as published by the Spanish newspaper ABC, consulted sources assure that the intention of both is to reach agreements that satisfy them enough so that the tension does not harm the children they have in common.

Neither of them is comfortable wandering on these quicksands that threaten to engulf everything, much less want their offspring to suffer more than necessary. The media is beginning to take its toll on the image of the two and their respective advisers – who have them in their own families – consider it a priority to lower the tension and try to reduce the impact that the rupture is having at all levels.

Antonio de la Rua

They have a lot to talk about and the issues are not only financial or personal, but they find it difficult and complicated to do so spontaneously. Or so it seems, since they no longer take a step without being advised or guided along a path to explore. There will be a meeting, beyond the children’s pick-ups, and it will not take too long and, they point out, after it a joint statement could be issued or an assessment made that would reduce the tension in television terms. There are those who fear that this situation will get even more out of control and end up being an echo of the scandal that the Colombian starred in with Antonio de la Rua, who attends undaunted everything that is happening with his ex.

It is not for less. He too had to endure, for example, the furious and unrestrained attacks of Shak’s followers, who filled his life with nonsense and suffocating rumours.