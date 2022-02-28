The meeting of Taina Gravier and Valeria Mazza with a mega Hollywood actress

Taina Gravier is clearly following in her mom’s fashion footsteps. Valeria Maza. At only 13 years old, she is already a true fashionista and that is why she did not want to miss the Milan Fashion Week.

Taina Gravier with her parents at Milan Fashion Week.

Taina Gravier, Valeria Mazza and Alejandro Gravier at Milan Fashion Week

One of the parades they attended Taina Gravier, Valeria Mazza and Alejandro Gravier was the Fall Winter 2022-23 Collection of Giorgio Armaniwho decided “do not use any kind of music as a sign of respect for the tragedy that is unfolding in Ukraine.”

after the parade, the Graviers greeted the great Italian designer.

Taina Gravier, Valeria Mazza and Alejandro Gravier with Giorgio Armani.

in encounter with Giorgio Armani was not the only highlight of the night. Taina Gravier was extremely emotional while she was chatting with none other than Anne Hathaway. The Hollywood actress was also present during the parade of the Italian firm.

Taina Gravier with Anne Hathaway.

“Nice to meet you, how are you? You’re the best dressed in the place,” could be heard in a video (uploaded by Valeria Mazza and Alejandro Gravier to the networks), who told him Anne Hathaway to Taina Gravier.

Without a doubt, it will be an unforgettable encounter for the teenager.