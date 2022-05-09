the meeting of the carabinieri in schools

On the island of Ponza, as part of the initiatives relating to the memorandum of understanding between the Carabinieri and the Ministry of University and Research on “Education for environmental legality” in young people, the commander of the Lazio forest region and Sardinia Cinzia Gagliardi, the commander of the forestry carabinieri group Giuseppe Persi and the commander of the island station Sergio Bartolotta participated in the didactic meeting with 50 students belonging to the different classes of the Carlo Pisacane institute.

A meeting in which the phenomena of illegality that threaten the integrity of the environment, people’s health and the healthy economy of the country were illustrated. Environmental education is in fact a fundamental tool to sensitize citizens and communities to greater responsibility and attention to environmental issues and good governance of the territory. “An investment in young people and in schools, which have always been a place where citizens are trained and guided in their knowledge of their surroundings by making their daily experience available – reads a note from the carabinieri – with the aim of pursuing lifestyle increasingly sustainable and respectful of the planet’s resources and to reduce, through the active participation of individuals, offenses against the environment, also helping to provide food for thought and constant deepening. Share with young people a common path for understanding together the importance of respect for the environment, telling the causes that cause environmental pollution and environmental crime phenomena, becomes essential in order to ensure that citizens are informed, aware and able to act tomorrow for the good of the community “.