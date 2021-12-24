“The meeting with the Premier was a waste of time. There was a wall in front of it”

Antonio Conte launches a tough attack on the top of the Premier League, after the meeting on Thursday to discuss the impact that the pandemic could have on the health of the players. “When you have a wall in front you can say or ask what you want – said the Tottenham manager – But every decision had already been made. We have tried to speak. Some coaches have tried to speak up to ask for solutions but I think everything was decided. A waste of time? I think yes“.

During the meeting held via Zoom, the managers also took the opportunity to insist on the issue of player welfare. It transpires that Everton coach Rafa Benitez has expressed himself in favor of a break until the new year, given the many cases of Covid, a proposal rejected by the Premier League, which did not want to upset the Christmas calendar so dear to English fans.

The epidemic that engulfed Tottenham in early December was the first in the Premier League, when eight players and five staff members tested positive at Covid, forcing more postponements and the closure of the training ground. The Spurs were thus eliminated from the Conference League and, before returning to the field against Liverpool in the Premier and West Ham in the Carabao Cup, they had to postpone three games.