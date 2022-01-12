The mega blow on pasta: how much it will cost at the supermarket

The increase in the bill and the price of wheat have reached the shopping cart. To notice it just compare like a kilo of pasta in September it cost 1.10 euros while now it costs 1.40. Without forgetting that at the end of January it will reach 1.52 euros. Which equates to a 38% price increase.

Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the Apulian Latavolaitaliana group, was the one who calculated how much more will have to go out of the pockets of Italian families just for pasta. Interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore, he explains how the first 30 cents were requested after the summer to cope with the soaring cost of wheat. “ Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange has grown by 90%. An increase that we could never have amortized on our own, just think – continues Divella – that for us semolina represents 60% of the entire cost of production of pasta. With the arrival of autumn, then, all the others joined us price increases “. Which are: the cost of cellophane increased by 25%, gas by 300%, electricity too. For this reason, in January, the CEO explained:” We asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. An increase that should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month “.

Dealing with important figures, it is not excluded that i consumers can switch to sub-brands. This, however, does not seem to be Divella’s thinking. “ Consumers read, they know that the price of raw materials has risen, they have also touched it in their bills. Because of this – goes on – they have absorbed the increases without disaffection: after all, pasta is still the cheapest food of all. Large-scale distribution initially resisted, then understood. The only thing he asked us was to spread the increases gradually: the first ten cents more in October, the second in November, the third in December. “.