The mega New York toy store Fao Schwarz has opened in Milan

A universe of toys from New York to the heart of Milan. In Piazza Cordusio on Thursday 28 October the shop of the famous American toymaker Fao Schwarz opens, known for his historic shop in the ‘big apple’.

The mega games store – with a space of over 600 square meters and three floors – is housed in an ancient building in Via Orefici 15, adjacent to Piazza Cordusio, near Starbucks and Uniqlo. Fao Schwarz was able to land in Italy, with what is the first flagship store in Eastern Europe, thanks to the agreement between the Californian ThreeSixty and Prénatal.

Bear footprints and ‘toy soldiers’ around Milan: the mega toy store arrives FAO Schwarz

There are many items inside the maxi shop, from the classic bears with the uniform of toy soldiers to a collection of Barbie and Ken, through Pokemon, Harry Potter accessories and a huge piano-carpet like the one immortalized in the movie “Big” ( 1988) by Penny Marshall.

Loading... Advertisements

What is Fao Schwarz

The American gaming brand is known for its spectacular shops, its curated products, the playful experiences it offers and its huge soft toys. Its story begins in 1862, when the German immigrant Frederick August Otto Schwarz (Fao, in fact) founded the Fao Schwarz in Baltimore under the name of “Toy Bazaar”. Over the years other Fao Schwarzes have opened in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

Competition and, above all, the advent of online commerce in the 2000s accelerate its decline. In 2015, the historic shop on fifth street closed permanently. When the brand is acquired by the ThreeSixty group, the new store is opened in Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and then also in Beijing, London and Dublin. Over the next few years, the toy brand should also arrive in Spain, France, Portugal and Benelux.

In the collective imagination, Fao Schwarz is remembered for a memorable sequence in “Big” (1988), a film by Penny Marshall. Tom Hanks, who plays a boy who has suddenly become an adult, arrives in the immense games store and plays the piano-carpet together with the other protagonist of the film Roberto Loggia: the tune of “Hearth and Soul” becomes so unforgettable. Among other things, that walkable instrument, “The Walking Piano”, almost 5 meters long and with three octaves, remained on display for decades and an essential attraction of the New York store. Not only. Fao Schwarz also appears in “Mum I replayed the plane” (1992) and is central to the events of the film. In the feature film, however, it is called Duncan’s Toy Chest.