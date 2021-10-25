The mega toy store Fao Schwarz, that of Mamma I missed the plane, opens in Milan

The famous mega store of games Fao Schwarz, the one of the cult film “Mom I missed the plane”, opens its doors also in Milan. The inauguration is scheduled for October 28, 2021. It will be located in the heart of the city in an ancient building in via Orefici 15, near Piazza Cordusio, near Starbucks and Uniqlo. 600 square meters on three floors will reproduce the magic of the famous New York store, today at number 30 of Rockefeller Plaza.

The opening was triggered by the agreement that Prénatal, already active in the distribution of toys with the Toys Center and King Jouet brands, signed exclusively with the Californian ThreeSixty to inaugurate the first Fao Schwarz flagship store in continental Europe. in the Lombard capital. The agreement provides for the development of a strategic plan which, over the next few years, will bring the toy brand also to Spain, France, Portugal and Benelux, all areas in which Prénatal Retail Group already has a significant presence.

What is Fao Schwarz

The American gaming brand is known for its spectacular shops, its curated products, the playful experiences it offers and its huge soft toys. Its story begins in 1862, when the German immigrant Frederick August Otto Schwarz (Fao, in fact) founded the Fao Schwarz in Baltimore under the name of “Toy Bazaar”. Over the years other Fao Schwarzes have opened in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

Competition and, above all, the advent of online commerce in the 2000s accelerate its decline. In 2015, the historic shop on Fifth Street closed permanently. When the brand is acquired by the ThreeSixty group, the new store is opened in Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and then also in Beijing, London and Dublin. In the collective imagination, Fao Schwarz is remembered for a memorable sequence in “Big” (1988), a film by Penny Marshall. Tom Hanks, who plays a boy who has suddenly become an adult, arrives in the immense games store and plays the piano-carpet together with the other protagonist of the film Roberto Loggia: the tune of “Hearth and Soul” thus becomes immortal. Among other things, that walkable instrument, “The Walking Piano”, almost 5 meters long and with three octaves, remained on display for decades and an essential attraction of the New York store.

Not only. Fao Schwarz also appears in “Mum I replayed the plane” (1992) and is central to the events of the film. In the feature film, however, it is called Duncan’s Toy Chest.

In addition to the virtual treasure hunt available on the gaming brand’s website (with several prizes up for grabs), while waiting for the opening in Milan Fao Schwarz will be around the city with ‘bear footprints’, a bicycle of wonders and toy soldiers in an extra-large version, to show the way to the store. “Their presence – write the organizers of the initiatives – together with an animation and artistic performance program, will recreate magical and pure wonder atmospheres and will be the tangible sign that the dream of having a Fao Schwarz store in Milan is about to become reality! “.