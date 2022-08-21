the melancholy of billie eilish

The American author, composer and singer unveiled a new EP last Friday, Guitar Songs composed of two titles, TV and The 30th .

As she currently travels the world on her tour Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour – tour which also took her to Paris on June 22 – Billie Eilish has just made two new walks available.

These two new singles, collected in the EP Guitar Songparticularly highlight the singer’s writing, and are in line with the singer’s latest album, Happy Than Ever (2019). Carried by ethereal productions, the two acoustic titles evoke loneliness, love breakup, and mourning. As always, the singer worked in collaboration with her brother Finneas – also an artist.

Composed recently, TV associates individual pain with American news, evoking the revocation of the Roe vs. Wade judgment and the media outburst that accompanied the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while

What about the plans we made?

The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. wade

Finneas and Billie Eilish have announced that they are already preparing the singer’s third album. TV and The 30th allow you to wait until the release of this new project as much as they increase the expectation!