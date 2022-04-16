The meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is more sought after than Bitcoin in the US

Dogecoin is the most searched cryptocurrency in 23 US states and Bitcoin ranks second in searches. The data arises from an investigation carried out by Coin Insider, which analyzed Google Trends data to establish which is the cryptocurrency that arouses the most interest in each state based on the searches made in the popular Google engine. The analysis revealed that Dogecoin had the highest number of states that wanted to invest in the cryptocurrency with a total of twenty-three states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, and New Jersey.

Bitcoin was the second most popular with ten states looking to invest in Bitcoin more than any other cryptocurrency, including Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. In a total of eight states searches are concentrated on Ethereum, the third most popular crypto according to research. The states most looking to invest in Ethereum include Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia, and Ohio.

Shiba Inuwhich debuted a little over a year and a half ago and with growth of up to 14,000,000%, led it to become the most sought after altcoin to invest in seven states of the USA including California, New York, Texas and Nevada. Lithium was the most popular cryptocurrency in only one state: Pennsylvania. Cardano took the crown only in Colorado.

Commenting on the findings, a Coin Insider spokesperson said: “The rise of cryptocurrencies has been huge in recent years, with more and more people looking to invest in them. This study offers insight into where these investments are coming from in the US, with Dogecoin overtaking Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency on the internet. With over 6,500 cryptocurrencies available worldwide, it is fascinating to see that coins that may not be the most valuable are still the most sought after.“.

The growing popularity of Dogecoin is no accident. Yes ok cryptocurrency was born as a parody of altcoins, managed to position itself as a viable alternative for some investors. In fact, according to consultancy Digital.com, which recently surveyed 1,000 American business owners to see what their plans were for implementing crypto payments, found that nearly one in three say they plan to work with Dogecoin in the near future.

In the same way, this is reflected in the price of the crypto. In the last 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin showed a growth of 3.4%. Other news, such as the possible future of Twitter with Dogecoin if Elon Musk manages to buy the social media giant, has some investors excited. In the same vein, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev also spoke about how Dogecoin could be used more widely in the trading and investment platform.

In numbers:

Most Popular Cryptocurrencies by State cryptocurrency How many states are looking for it more Dogecoin 23 Bitcoin 10 ethereum 8 Shiba Inu 7 Cardano one lithium one

