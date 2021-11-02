Business

the memecoin war begins

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
1 minute read

After the sensational rally that led Shiba Inu to overtake Dogecoin, Binance announces a novelty that is truly incredible: from today it will be possible to exchange directly through the Shiba / Doge couple.

The two coins, now in full “memecoin war“, will therefore be able to be traded directly one according to the value of the other, fueling even more what seems to be still full bull market.

Here is the official statement that appeared on the Binance blog:

Binance will open trading for the SHIB / DOGE pair at 08:00 AM (UTC) on 02-11-2021.


Risk Warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to a high market risk. Please trade with caution. We inform you that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.

Thank you for your support!

Binance Team
2021-11-01“.

The SHIB / DOGE trading pair it will be added to the platform starting at 9 am, Italian time, on November 2, 2021. In the meantime, we remind you that Elon Musk recently tweeted about Doge to pay the university tuition, earning the coin a good 3 billion capitalization.

Following what is also specified by Binance in the official press release, we would like to remind our readers that on these columns you will never find financial advice or invitations to make certain investments. We limit ourselves to providing content of an informative, informative or entertainment nature only.

Source link

