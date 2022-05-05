Sports

The memes of the defeat of Pumas in the final of the Concacaf Champions League

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The memes were immediate before the defeat of Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League, and that Mexico lost control of said tournament

UNITED STATES — The memes did not wait after the defeat of Cougars at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The university team could not win the continental title after losing 0-3 against Seattle Sounderswhich will go to the Club World Cup next year.

The taunts of the fans towards the university team flooded the social networks; Cougars It had been the last Mexican team to lose a final and now history is repeating itself.

Source link

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

The NBA rule that Morant broke to beat Stephen Curry and Warriors in the Playoffs

47 mins ago

The work of African shamans

1 hour ago

Champions League, chapter Vlll: Madrid-Liverpool, reunion in Paris

2 hours ago

The severity of Gary Payton II’s injury on the Warriors was confirmed

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button