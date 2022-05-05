The memes of the defeat of Pumas in the final of the Concacaf Champions League

The memes were immediate before the defeat of Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League, and that Mexico lost control of said tournament

UNITED STATES — The memes did not wait after the defeat of Cougars at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The university team could not win the continental title after losing 0-3 against Seattle Sounderswhich will go to the Club World Cup next year.

The taunts of the fans towards the university team flooded the social networks; Cougars It had been the last Mexican team to lose a final and now history is repeating itself.

The memes flooded the networks due to the defeat of Pumas. Twitter

THE DOMINANCE OF MEXICAN TEAMS IN THE CONCACHAMPIONS IS OVER! 😮 The @PumasMX were beaten (3-0) in the second game of the final by the @SoundersFC and the MLS team became champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KuvcD3pOnu – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) May 5, 2022

The 2 MX cups, the concacaf (which we did win), the MX super cup that we won and the leagues cup pic.twitter.com/a7PplllIrP – Aggrevazz (@GeovanniUribe1) May 5, 2022