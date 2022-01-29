The memes on Sergio Mattarella’s second term: “President, forgive them”

And it’s second term guys.

President Sergio Mattarella, the most loved on social media after Pertini – the saint is historic -, had said he did not want a second candidacy. He had also gone to Sicily. But nothing, after a crazy week for politics, the Senate, on the eighth ballot, managed to find an agreement only on the Mattarella bis. With great aplomb, the president surrendered to the evidence: “I had other plans, but if necessary there are”. And he was elected with 759 votes: the second most voted in Italian history after Pertini (at the time with 832 votes). In 2015, the preferences of the big voters had been 665. Live, the president accepted the post out of “sense of responsibility”.

The fans of Mattarella, however, have empathized with the man forced to lead the country for another seven years and a policy that combines all. And they imagined the president’s various emotional scenarios with memes. Starting with the “Bimbe di Sergio”, the fan girls that every head of state would like, who posted on Instagram an alternative holy card with the famous quote from the Gospels, “forgive them, because they don’t know what they do”. Then, to soften the tone even more, they fished out the scene of Lol, the comedy program on Amazon Prime, that of Lillo taking off her helmet. The funniest aspect is that Mattarella will have to officially ratify the election of himself for another seven years.

Others, however, responded not only with empathy for Mattarella, but also indignation at the political operation, which deprived the president of the well-deserved rest and, much worse, did not respect his desire to recover a quiet life.

The others took advantage of it to make a big impression. Among the evergreens readjusted for the occasion, the most insightful is the meme of the two SpiderMan pointing to each other, with also a double Mattarella version. The Hipster Democrats have chosen the intro of the cult video game Gta San Andreas, only in place of CJ returning to his neighborhood is the president who returns to his office, after a few days after moving.

Followed by: a scene from That’s life by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo (the one with “help” written on the hands stuck to the window); the image of the domino effect by now timeless since the beginning of the pandemic (remember: “a bat …”; Star Wars Episode IV with Matteo Salvini holographic asking for help in the style of Princess Leila from Obi Wan Mattarella (after all, it is a perfect political synthesis of the role of the League in the re-election of the president); the sense of disorientation of Tom Hanks by The Terminal and, finally, the De André album Story of an employee revisited.

Main photo by Hipdem. Other Instagram pages mentioned: PoliticallyRetro; Taste of Evil, The girls by Sergio Mattarella; AQTR; Organismigeneticamentepiciu.