‘The Memory of a Murderer’: Monica Bellucci in her most unscrupulous role in this EXCLUSIVE clip – CINEMABLEND

Behind a murderer, there is always a great boss who, in the vast majority of cases, usually has the fair and necessary lack of scruples to kill whoever is needed. In the case of The memory of a murdererLiam Neeson is a hit man who works for the great Monica Bellucci, a cold-as-ice high executive. The film opens in theaters this Friday, July 22.but before you can get to know Davana Sealman a little moreBellucci’s character, in the exclusive clip that you will find above these lines.

“I thought I made it clear, never call my office”Bellucci says with an undaunted face after picking up his phone. She is the woman to whom Alex Lewis, the hit man played by Neeson, is held accountable. After being immersed in a white-trafficking plot, Alex is ordered to kill a teenage girl, something he adamantly refuses to do. This unleashes enormous tension between the hitman and his boss, which will only increase throughout the film. Who is capable of facing Davana? Only someone like Liam Neeson is up to the task.

Monica Bellucci already has experience in playing these types of roles. In Specter, the 24th installment of the James Bond saga, brings to life Lucia Sciarra, the widow of Marco Sciarra, a woman with essential information about the mysterious SPECTRE organization. While this role is well known, the actress also stands out as a high position in The hidden trutha 2010 film with Rachel Weisz as the protagonist in which she plays Laura Leviani, a United Nations official who has to intervene in a human trafficking plot.

The memory of a murderer is a thriller that poses an unexpected twist. What if the deadliest hitman had memory problems? Liam Neeson’s character suffers from Alzheimer’s at an early stage, which complicates his work and leads him to retire. His latest job seems simple, but it will end up becoming one of the biggest challenges of his career. Despite all the deaths he takes behind his back, he keeps his code of ethics intact.

Directed by Martin Campbell, a filmmaker who knows the codes of action very well. Campbell is behind two installments of the legendary Bond saga, golden eye (1995) and Royal Casino (2006). At the same time, he has been the director of one of the best-known adventure sagas, The mask of Zorro (1998) and its sequel the legend of fox (2005). In recent years he has made the protégéan action thriller with Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q.

The cast of the film is led by Liam Neeson, who is surrounded by big names. In addition to Monica BellucciGuy Pearce, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Raymond Fearon appear. The memory of a murderer opens in theaters on friday july 22.

