The memory of the Shoah without the survivors of the Shoah

For decades, the transmission of the memory of the Shoah, that is, the genocide of over six million Jews by the Nazi regime during the Second World War, has been predominantly entrusted to the direct testimonies of the survivors, whose stories have helped to inform and educate million of people.

Meeting a Holocaust survivor during their schooling has long been a common experience for many students, and an experience that the site of Yad Vashem, the official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, which is based in Jerusalem, defines « decisive “for the transmission of memory:” It is fundamental that the human experience of the victims be told in the first person so that it can be, at least in part, understood “.

For several years now, and for obvious personal reasons, there are fewer and fewer survivors of the Holocaust – and the risk is that the transmission of memory will lose the impact and the ability to involve listeners that it has had for decades. For this reason, educational bodies and institutions that deal with memory maintenance, and in some cases even governments and international institutions, are adopting various measures to ensure that the memory of the Shoah remains alive even when, in the coming years , most of the survivors will be dead.

A first clarification to make concerns the term “survivor” of the Shoah, which does not refer only to the people (Jewish and otherwise) who survived the Nazi extermination camps, but also to the many who suffered other forms of persecution in ghettos and in forced labor camps, for example. Furthermore, all Jews who lived in Germany or in the territories affected by the Nazi occupation are also considered survivors, because they were subjected to a systematic extermination project, even if they escaped from this extermination by fleeing to other countries, living in hiding or joining the partisan struggle. .

This obviously also applies to people who belonged to other categories subject to the Holocaust, such as Roma for example.

It is rather complicated to estimate how many Holocaust survivors are still alive. The Claims Conference, an association that represents Jewish survivors in their demand for compensation for the persecutions of the Nazi regime, says there would be around 400,000, according to the broadest definition: an important percentage of these, however, at the time of the occupation. Nazi was a child or so. The Jews who actually survived the concentration camps today are very few.

According to an estimate made byEconomistBy 2035 even the youngest survivors, those who were only children during the Holocaust, will be dead.

The testimonies of the survivors were also important for the historical reconstruction. A good example is Shlomo Venezia, an Italian Jew who died in 2012 who was among the very few survivors of Sonderkommando of the concentration camp of Birkenau, that is of the team of inmates who were forced to take care of removing the bodies of the victims from the gas chambers and cremating them and whose members were in fact the most direct witnesses of the Holocaust. The members of the Sonderkommando they were periodically killed by the Nazis to prevent news of the extermination from leaking, and Shlomo Venezia was only saved because the Russians liberated the Birkenau camp before it even fell to him.

Before fleeing the camp, however, the Nazis had razed the gas chambers to the ground: the testimony of Venice and others was therefore important in reconstructing its functioning.

But the main impact of the testimonies of the survivors in these decades has mainly concerned the transmission of memory.

Thousands of survivors, over the decades and around the world, have helped to convey the memory of the Shoah by speaking in schools and during public events and ceremonies. For some of them, sharing their experience was liberating, for others painful: in some cases, they waited decades before feeling ready to talk about it. But the importance of their contribution is nevertheless difficult to underestimate.

Continuing to transmit the memory of the Shoah without the contribution of the survivors “is a problem that we have been asking ourselves for twenty years, but which is now imminent”, says Riccardo Pacifici, former president of the Jewish Community of Rome and still one of the best known figures at interior of the Italian Jewish world.

Indeed, the urge to transcribe and record survivor testimonies has existed for decades. In 1994, for example, director Steven Spielberg founded the USC Shoah Foundation in Los Angeles with the almost exclusive task of recording survivors’ testimonies on video for preservation. And this same archival work has been done for some time, with various means and methods, by the many museums and institutions dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust around the world.

Recently, moreover, programs have multiplied which are not limited only to collecting the testimonies of survivors, but also to transmit them and offer them to the public.

Some museums, for example, have created virtual reality experiences that reproduce as closely as possible the testimony of a survivor. In other cases, less technological expedients are used: the newspaper Haaretz, for example, he wrote that in Israel a group of children of survivors began to attend specific acting classes in order to be able to tell the experience of their parents in their place, speaking in the first person.

Governments in various countries are also developing programs to encourage teaching about the Holocaust. At the end of last year, Nadhim Zahawi, British Minister of Education, attending a conference of the European Jewish Association in Krakow, explained to the Post that his government’s goal is to include education on the subject in the curriculum at every school level: “Every child must learn what happened during the Holocaust, and this is a non-negotiable point.”

The problem is that the teaching of the Holocaust without witnesses to the Holocaust cannot have the same impact: “Even if technology in the last twenty years has made it possible to collect and make accessible a lot of documentation, the interruptions, the sighs, the emotions, the details of the story in the first person are not replicable “, says Pacifici, according to whom, however, trying to repeat the stories of the now dead survivors would be” a sham, because that type of transmission of memory belongs to the generation of survivors, but not to those that came later ».

The risk that Pacifici sees is that Jews remain in a certain sense trapped in the role of “testimonial of suffering”, and that around them the dominant narrative is solely that of compassion.

There is also the problem, from certain points of view, that for many people the identity of the Jewish people is almost perfectly equivalent to that of the survivors, and therefore to that of victims. The death of the survivors will, in some ways, also lead to a shift in identity for the Jewish people, at least in the eyes of the rest of the world.

“We are here despite the Shoah,” says Pacifici. “And we have an identity that goes beyond that of victims: the Shoah was a parenthesis, however painful, in the history of the Jewish people”. For Pacifici, if the role of the survivors was to be witnesses, that of subsequent generations is to be “sentinels of memory: we have acquired the values ​​of the survivors and we have the most sensitive antennae than others to understand when something is wrong”.