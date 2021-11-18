The men convicted of the murder of Malcolm X are exonerated after 50 years

Two of the men who, in 1966, were convicted of the murder that took place a year earlier in New York of Malcolm X, the African American leader in the fight against racism whose murder was one of the most sensational in the 20th century, will be exonerated. This was announced by the office of the district attorney of Manhattan, Cyrus Vance.

The “unjustified condemnations” of Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalid Islam, who at the time were called Norman 3X Butler, and Thomas 15X Johnson, have therefore been overturned. Aziz, now 83, was released in 1985, while Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009. Both had always claimed their innocence.

According to an investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney and the attorneys of both convicts, the trial for the black leader’s death in February 1965 was littered with errors and omissions. After 22 months, the investigation concluded that both the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence that, if made public, would likely lead to the acquittal of the two men who spent decades in prison for a crime they never committed. . The third convict, Mujahid Abdul Halim (who at the time called himself Talmadge Hayer or Thomas Hagan), had admitted his guilt on the verge of death, but had declared that the other two had nothing to do with it.

Malcolm X was murdered on February 21, 1965, as he was about to start speaking at a demonstration at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, in front of his wife and daughters: three men shot into the crowd and killed him. The investigation immediately triggered doubts, so much so as to fuel conspiracy therapies over time, but the three arrested were sentenced.

Cyrus R. Vance has announced, on his Twitter account, that his office – together with the organization The Innocence Project, which is dedicated to the fight for the defense of people convicted but who claim their innocence, and the lawyer’s office for civil rights David Shanies – will ask the judge to overturn the sentences, handed down in 1965. And in an interview with the New York Times, which teased the story, he apologized on behalf of law enforcement. “These men did not receive the justice they deserved.” “What we can do is recognize the mistake, the gravity of the mistake. But this indicates that the police have often failed in their responsibilities ». An admission of guilt that rewrites one of the most painful moments in modern American history.

The review of the case started after the publication of a sensational documentary on the murder and a new biography of the activist: new material, therefore, which, however, does not identify the killers, nor does it clarify whether there was a possible conspiracy by the police. or the government to silence the black activist at the time at the height of popularity, let alone if it could have been prevented.

