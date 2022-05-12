The mental health and emotional well-being of the new generations

About 27% of children in Mexico showed signs of sadness or lack of encouragement in March 2021, according to the Encovid-19 Infancia study, carried out by the Universidad Iberoamericana and the UNICEF.

And it is that a person with emotional intelligence has confidence in their own abilities and maintains satisfactory relationships with others, always communicating adequately what they think and feel while taking into account the emotions and feelings of others. He has high self-esteem, is motivated to face challenges and has sufficient resources to solve conflicts.

To support the healthy emotional development of children, the Mexican company Distroller and the Mexican digital platform It’s Okay joined forces to promote emotional well-being and mental health in children, through actions that seek to reflect the importance of building self-confidence.

Together, different initiatives will be developed to raise awareness among the general public, parents and children, with the help of the characters from the Chamoy and Amiguis de Distroller line that promotes bonds of friendship, self-esteem and inclusion. .

All the material available from this alliance will be shared on the Distroller and It’s Okay social networks and portals, as an invitation to explain to minors the importance of identifying emotions and, above all, experiencing them in order to manage them intelligently.

From the hand of expert psychologists, creatives and communicators of It’s Okay They will share useful recommendations to educate parents with tools and information in order to strengthen the emotional health of their children, as well as to reinforce information for positive parenting.

“As a Mexican company that encourages free play and children’s imagination, it is a priority for Distroller to visualize the importance of their emotional well-being, a factor for their comprehensive development. We are excited to join efforts with It’s Okay to achieve a greater breadth of this, and above all that our characters contribute to generating more knowledge on topics such as the recognition and intelligent management of emotions”, said Karen Torá, Marketing Director of Distroller.

“At It’s Okay we are very excited to have created an emotional well-being platform through which we will be able to provide tools to a greater number of families in the easiest and most accessible way. Our motivation is to normalize mental and emotional health issues in the new generations and teach them that it is okay to feel good, that it is okay to feel bad and that it is okay to ask for help. We are proud to form an alliance with a company like Distroller that is always looking for new ways to impact and leave a mark on people”, said Virginia López, Founder of It’s Okay.

The Chamoy and Amiguis line shares stories of different characters with different tastes, but at the same time, keeps them united in their adventures. Their main phrase focuses on the fact that beauty is in the difference and their personalities seek to reflect that in the difference of tastes there must be respect and authenticity.

Teaching children to recognize and manage emotions allows them to increase the perception of control over those that happen to them, which is essential for the proper development of their self-esteem and self-concept. Sharing emotions with others is essential for the social development of our children. People with an adequate tolerance for frustration maintain more satisfactory social relationships.

This alliance will feature a series of actions, activities and communication messages that will be visible through the brand’s social networks, as well as all the information and networks of the It’s Okay initiative.