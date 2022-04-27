The mental health and well-being of your team: a highly profitable investment

When only work stress is costing 20,000 million euros[1] every year In Europe, it is normal that companies are investing more and more in their main asset: workers.

Caring for the mental health and well-being of the team, although it is not a new need, has become more evident due to the changes and job uncertainty that the pandemic has left us with. Not meeting this need on time can have important consequences, not only for the person, but also for the company.

When sick leave skyrockets

The new Mental Health Strategy already indicates that mental health problems are the second leading cause of sick leaveand affect 22% of workers[2]. And if we add to this the fact that not all those affected openly recognize the cause of their sick leave due to stigma when talking about these problems, the reality looks even worse.

As is logical, casualties are a serious blow to the performance of the company, which has to find a way to cover them temporarily. This often implies assigning new responsibilities to other members of the team and training them, or even temporarily hiring another person, with the investment of time and money that this entails.

The cost of absenteeism, presenteeism and staff turnover

But even if they do not involve sick leave, mental health problems continue to have a negative impact on productivity. In particular, depression, anxiety and sustained stress, as well as the physical consequences of the latter, are increasing rates of absenteeism from work.

Other people, on the other hand, continue to go to work despite these problems. But their efficiency at work is clearly compromised. Many times it is due to poor management of the work by the company, leadership problems or a lack of support, issues that seem to be complicated by telecommuting.

In the end, if measures are not taken in time, the person usually ends up leaving their job indefinitely or requesting early retirement.

The best investment goes through prevention

The problem is that traditional EAPs (employee assistance programs) fall short in terms of prevention, since they focus on psychological intervention when action could have been taken much sooner.

That’s why there are platforms. on-line of well-being and mental health for companies such as Mindgram that, in addition to offering psychological support for the entire team, focuses on prevention and early intervention. It is a holistic solution that addresses the well-being of the team in all facets of their lives.

On the one hand, it contributes useful and practical resources to the team in the form of workshops, mini-courses and podcasts. In this way, they will learn resources to control stress, manage their emotions and adopt healthy habits, in addition to acquiring new skills.

On the other hand, the team can access psychological help whenever they need it anonymously and privately. Employees can use chat to speak with psychologists, nutrition experts, business mentors and other qualified specialists who will be able to guide them and offer them exactly the help they need, including online psychotherapy sessions.

Invest in a more profitable and efficient solution

It is important to have a flexible and scalable program that adapts to the needs of the company, such as those required by the new hybrid work model (remote and face-to-face). A program that provides the necessary tools to avoid isolation and emotional disconnection typical of teleworking.

mindgram brings all these benefits into a single platform, which means that heA company can substitute several solutions for a single and, thus, reduce costs and complications when managing everything. In addition, the team always receives clear instructions and communications that encourage the use of the platform, while the company obtains monthly reports to evaluate not only the well-being and health of the entire organization, but also the usefulness of the platform.

In the end, it’s about having a solution that, unlike traditional assistance programs, ends up being used and does not become another expense for the company.

A more engaged and productive work environment

The care of well-being and mental health goes through awareness and continuous learning about these issues. It is the key to end the stigma of mental health and provide the team with the necessary tools to deal with stress and other problems in their day to day.

When the team feels emotional care and support by the company, increases their involvement at work. But he also feels safer when it comes to talking about his problems, which makes it easier to take action in time before the situation is irreversible.

This work climate also improves the company’s image in the sector with a view to attract the best candidates.

Therefore, investing in the mental health and well-being of your team is an essential step for retain talent and reduce sick leave, absenteeism, presenteeism and staff turnover that so many financial and human capital losses entail

Source: https://www.huffingtonpost.es/entry/las-claves-de-la-estrategia-de-salud-mental-que-impulsa-hoy-el-gobierno_es_61aa2028e4b0f398af202f5a

