The mental health of athletes, an increasingly present issue

Paris (AFP) – A year after gymnastics star Simone Biles’ problems at the Tokyo Olympics, even stopping in the middle of competition to preserve her physical and mental health, the psychological difficulties of high-level athletes are becoming more and more consider.

Recently, former French soccer player Thierry Henry, world champion in 1998, spoke in the pages of the newspaper L’Équipe about how the issue was considered in his playing days: “Crying was impossible. You couldn’t show your weaknesses. He told me, ‘ Thierry, don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’

For Greg Décamps, researcher in sports psychology at the University of Bordeaux, the difficulties in talking about the subject are explained by the fact that “the sports environment continues to be a place where excellence, strength, to virility, and where every sign of weakness is going to be totally banned”.

To this is added that in disciplines such as soccer, “with enormous financial implications”, except for “physical injuries” that cannot be concealed, the rest becomes almost “secret defense”, he tells AFP.

sources of stress

Despite these obstacles, the consideration of the psychological dimension advances step by step.

In 2021, in addition to the case of Simone Biles, that of the tennis player Naomi Osaka at Roland Garros was impacted.

The Japanese player explained that she went through “long periods of depression” and episodes of “social anxiety”. She dropped out of the French tournament under pressure, opting not to have media exposure at the time.

In the United States, the women’s soccer championship (NWSL) included a “six-month mental health leave” in its collective agreement last February.

“The girls who tear their anterior cruciate ligament continue to receive their salary even if they are away from the pitch for months. Why treat mental suffering differently?” asks Cari Roccaro, a player who went through “a very bad moment” and that he pressed for the recognition of this type of casualties.

Behind the victories there are usually great sacrifices in sport and this affects everyone to a greater or lesser extent.

American gymnast Simone Biles awaits the start of the balance beam final of the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021 Lionel Bonaventure AFP/Files

“High-level athletes are much more exposed to very extreme sources of stress,” explains Greg Décamps.

The environment of high competition can “vulnerize” these athletes, although it can also teach them to “develop capacities to adapt to stressful environments”, he analyzes.

Another destabilizing aspect for many in recent years is social networks.

For Karin Moesch, a sports psychologist in Sweden, it can be a “stressful” element. Formula 1 driver Lando Norris recently spoke about the effect various hate messages had had on him and his relatives.

“Like an ankle injury”

Former French soccer player Vincent Gouttebarge heads a mental health working group at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is head of the FIFPro (professional soccer players’ union) medical service. As an expert in both fields, he advocates treating a psychological difficulty “such as an ankle injury.”

“You have to convince everyone that an ankle injury is the same as a mental injury, it’s not the end of the world,” he explains.

In his opinion, the statements of athletes who publicly share their problems “play a role in breaking the taboo that still exists on the subject.”

“According to the scientific data we have gathered, between 20 and 35% of high-level athletes have negative feelings or thoughts related to depression or anxiety, or dire eating behaviors, or even sleep problems,” he explains.

“The taboo is not specific to sport. Mental health is also a cultural issue. There are countries where things move more than others. The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada or Australia are at the top,” he adds.

© 2022 AFP