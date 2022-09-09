The mental health of the supermodel is concerned after being erratic and disheveled

According to reports, the family of supermodel Cara Delevingne is preparing interventions to help the model

The supermodel family Cara Delevingne is preparing “interventions” to help her after raising concerns about her mental health and erratic behaviors.

Several photos recently surfaced of Cara looking disheveled and out of sorts at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport where she reportedly I was hoping to board a private flight on Jay-Z’s plane. In social networks, these photographs, and others taken while smoking a pipe on the street, aroused the concern of his fans on social networks and that of his family.

A close friend told The Sun: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building up for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved.”. And he added: “There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that Cara gets the help that she may need. She’s been ‘burning the candle’ at both ends lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Photos circulated on social networks where she was seen in poor health – Credits: @Twitter: @bestgug

The model drew attention after being seen waiting for a flight in Los Angeles after attending the Burning Man festival in the California desert where she did not eat or bathe. “She had just spent days in the desert, without eating and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to wash yet.”, revealed a source to US media.

It was photographed nervous and totally uncontrolled without having bathed for days, without eating and apparently with the effects of some substance. Another source told the Daily Mail that he had no control over his actions while waiting for the flight, and that he was seen talking on the phone desperatesometimes crouching loose from the body and then with so much energy that she couldn’t keep still.

The promise of modeling, 30, arrived at the airport with his assistant and his dog Alfi. Cara wore a scruffy casual ensemble with a cotton shirt. Britney Spears Y joggers black with stripes in the colors of the Rastafarian movement and without shoes. On his part, she was seen with unbrushed hair, bruises on her body, aggravated signs of psoriasis and marked dark circles under her eyes.

Cara Delevingne is one of the most prominent models in the world – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

He was allegedly two hours late for the flight and due to his erratic condition he was not allowed to fly. Attendees unloaded their luggage from Jay-Z’s private jet and he later left the airport in a black van. Previously, Cara drew attention to her medical and mental condition when she appeared on the TV show Jimmy Fallon trembling and when he was seen stammering incomprehensible words on the show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Cara Delevingne was, in its beginnings and until a few years ago, the top model of the moment and one of the most acclaimed in the industry by dozens of luxury brands and magazines that wanted to collaborate with her due to her beauty and talent on the catwalks and in front of the cameras.

He had his moments of glory between 2012 and 2013, when he was starting modeling at the age of 20 and when he began to add 15 Vogue covers, lucrative commercials, high-profile parades such as El Secreto de Victoria Y chanell. After her big debut, Cara revealed that she didn’t want to be a model and that what he wanted to do in life was to act or become a drummer in a rock band.

“A few years later, I realized that modeling was not good for me physically or emotionally and that I would have to try different things. Money is not everything. You get to the point where you say, ‘Oh, I’ve made money, but I’m so deeply unhappy and lonely.’”

In another interview he said: “Modeling is not satisfying. It is not! Especially when, most of the time, you can’t get your voice heard. I always wanted to be an actress. That was always something I’ve known since I was a little girl.”

