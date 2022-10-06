The menu on board Kylie Jenner’s $72.8 million private jet is out of this world

Forget first-class travel, it’s all about the grandeur of private travel for the Kardashian-Jenner family. From sailing aboard a superyacht in the Mediterranean to renting private islands for their parties, the Kardashians’ crew are no strangers to the luxury lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram to reveal a decadent seven-course menu aboard Kylie Jenner’s $72.8million private jet, Kris Jenner previously shared several snaps from her five-star Italian retreat with partner Corey Gamble – and this It’s not just her vacation destination that got us talking…

Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie, who was previously named the youngest self-made billionaire after the success of her own company, Kylie Cosmetics, reportedly purchased her private jet in January 2020, People reports.

The 25-year-old airline, ‘Kylie Air’, comes with its pink brand, private crew and luxurious onboard catering fit for royalty.

If you’ve ever struggled to decide between “chicken or beef?” as you dine at 30,000 feet en route to your destination, you’ll be seriously envious of Kylie’s decadent in-flight menu.

From roasted tomato bisque to cheese and spinach ravioli with buttered sage pesto, Kylie Air is one airline we’d love to fly on!

In keeping with the star’s healthy lifestyle, Kardashian’s favorite Chinese chicken salad also made the tempting menu, along with seared mahi mahi with pineapple-mango salsa, sautéed spinach, grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes. of Apple.

It’s not just the menu that leaves us speechless. Kylie’s custom jet also features a fully equipped entertainment suite, master bedroom for long-haul relaxation, two bathrooms, gallery, crew rest area, a closet and ample storage space for luggage.

Kylie star passengers have also been known to receive Kylie Skin silk pillows and eye masks for restful sleep, as well as personalized Kylie Skin cosmetics and loungewear. Seriously, where do we register?!

