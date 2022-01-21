The Merate hospital is no longer covid free: 9 places in Medicine

For months, the Merate hospital had managed to keep itself “clean”

Nine beds obtained at the Merate hospital to treat people who are positive for the virus and necessary for hospital treatment

MERATE – Mandic hospital in Merate is no longer Covid free. Since yesterday evening, Thursday 20 January, a ward of the hospital in via Cerri, or that of Medicine A, has returned to host positive patients for Covid. Nine, to be precise, the number of beds obtained.

It hadn’t happened since May of last year, when the decline in hospital admissions due to the coronavirus, had made it possible to “clean up” all the departments of the Mandic leaving the management of positive cases to the Manzoni hospital in Lecco.

With the resurgence of the emergency situation, the hospital in Lecco was filled, week after week, with people positive for the virus, which required hospitalization, in some cases even in intensive or sub-intensive care.

An emergency clinical picture, to which the dizzying increase in infections due to the Omicron variant also contributed, which led the management of Asst Lecco last night to decide to reopen some beds also at the Merate hospital.