The Mercedes Benz where Emilia Clarke could captivate Jason Momoa

It is no secret to anyone that the chemistry between Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa in “Game of Thrones” was more than great, to the point of sparking rumors of living a romance beyond the screen, which is why many fans assure that this video and photography were able to captivate Khaleesi’s first love. We show you the details…

May 25, 2022 9:23 p.m.

The story of Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa started from the tv series “Game of Thrones”interpreting the controversial relationship between khal drug Y Daenerys Targaryenchemistry that ended up conquering the public in masterful performances that made them the center of attention.

After their story on the screen, beyond fiction, many claimed that between the two there was something more than a camaraderie on the set, something that was not confirmed, but incredibly the public applauded whenever they could see them together.

To this day, that same emotion continues, since after the controversy in the film by “Aquaman” before the judicial situation of Amber Heard with her ex-husband Johnny Deppcollected signatures to change the actress who plays the role of “mere”, and instead it was Emilia Clarkenoting that they would like to see her together with Momoa.

It is worth adding an exciting meeting that they published on their social networks, projecting a beautiful friendship, although the comments were immediate in several texts that see them as the perfect couplewithout forgetting the impressive beauty of the famous “Mother of dragons”.

Coincidentally, during that time, the beautiful actress appeared in a shocking video for the magazine EsquireFrom a Mercedes Benz S-Class Coupe red color that offers a 4.7-liter V8 Biturbio with a maximum power of 455CV, an elegant vehicle where he showed the poses that paralyzed social networks and probably, they would have captivated even Jason Momoa himself. Check out the photo and video below.

Emilia Clarke posing in the Mercedes Benz

+ Video of Emilia Clarke in the Mercedes Benz: