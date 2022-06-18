The Mercedes Benz where Karol G captured the attention of Anuel AA

Karol G ended his relationship with Anuel AA last year, but later the king of trap found love again with Yailin La Más Viral, although an alleged carelessness of the singer after seeing the video of Bichota in his luxury car probably called your attention. Keep reading…

June 17, 2022 11:14 p.m.

Karol G and Anuel AA They lived almost three years of relationship, what seemed to be an “eternal” romance until surprisingly, their story came to an end, leaving fans amazed, especially when the king of trap announced his new romance, this time with the Dominican Yailin The Most Viral.

The news became a trend in a matter of minutes, as the fans had not yet turned the page on the romance between the Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican, celebrities who have so far given innumerable hints on social networks that turn their followers upside down.

For now, they both continue with their lives and while Anuel AA publishes images with his new love, Karol G continues with musical launches, ventures and traveling in his luxury car with his friends and family.

However, in the informative space of The fat and the skinnyhighlighted a video on instagram where the interpreter of the song “Mamiii” looks very happy, and that apparently Anuel AA would have “liked” the recording where he appears in his vehicle, an action that he later deleted but it was too late, since his fans realized and even assure that this could probably attract the attention of his ex.

The car in question is Mercedes-Benz G-Classextraordinary off-roader with precise steering system, optional adaptive adjustable damping suspension plus an advanced twin-turbocharged V8 that propels the mighty vehicle from 0-100km/h in a humble 5.9 seconds.

It should be noted that it has a 9-speed transmission, it is ideal for difficult roads and a great monster for obstacles with a magnificent 422hp of extreme quality in speed, comfort and the promise of living a unique experience.

+ Look at the photo of Karol G’s Mercedes Benz and the “like” of Anuel AA:

Karol G in his Mercedes Benz G-Class