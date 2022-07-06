The Mercedes Benz where Shannon de Lima monopolizes all the attention

Shannon de Lima shows off her spectacular figure, showing off photos from the extraordinary Mercedes Benz that caused a sensation among her followers. We show you every detail…

July 05, 2022 8:29 p.m.

Shannon from Lima She continues to impress on her social networks, because in addition to modeling different styles in swimsuits, she also exudes elegance with clothing belonging to prestigious brands that They make her look like a goddess.

The beautiful model shares her beauty secrets with her followers and how she keeps her figure intact in a simple way, becoming a fashion influencer and reference to look fantastic.

From the sentimental level, a long time ago he had a love relationship with the footballer James Rodriguez, idyll that came to an end, but close sources assure that the Colombian player does not lose sight of her and less before the impressive images that stand out in his instagram account.

On several occasions, Shannon from Lima has highlighted its impressive anatomy, especially from his luxurious van in which he takes countless selfies with different poses, enamoring and stealing the breath of his admirers.

It is worth mentioning that the Venezuelan, usually enjoy amazing rides, trips and recreation driving your favorite vehiclea moment that he takes advantage of to delight his fans with different images at the wheel.

Such his fascination, who took the opportunity to publish a photo posing inside her Mercedes Benz AMG G63valued at approximately 200 thousand dollarsfull of comfort, warm seats, advanced technology in a journey from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, 430kW power and an impressive V8 Biturbo engine.

Model Mercedes Benz AMG G63

+ Look at the image of Shannon de Lima in her Mercedes Benz: