The Mercedes Benz where the sister of Enrique Iglesias monopolizes the attention

Tamara Falcó, the sister of Enrique Iglesias, dazzles with her beauty on social networks posing in various images from a luxurious Mercedes Benz where she captured the attention of thousands of followers. We show you the photos that are giving what to talk about.

June 30, 2022 6:11 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias He is part of a large family, highlighting his sister Tamara Falcobeautiful figure of Spanish television, lover of gastronomy and travel around the world, where we can see her experiencing diversity of cultures that she shares on her social networks.

Her image is simply charming, where elegance and creativity are present in each publication she makes, uncovering her tastes, reflections, interacting with her family, plus her complete disposition to reveal the fashion secrets that no one loses sight of, since she always are in trend.

Beyond being a chef, the VI Marchioness of Griñón and luxury influencer, his particular interest in cars with excellent presence, functionality and comfort also appears in which he usually travels with his family and friends to enjoy the day to day until he reaches his destination in a comfortable, fast and safe way.

One of the few models that stands out in his personal social network in several photographs is the Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeAn elegant alternative that has the best characteristics of SUVs, it is sporty, striking and with impressive advanced technology, featuring MBUX touch operation, Wireless Charging, driving assistance and a parking package that adds to the benefits for its occupants.

Said wonder at the wheel, It has a sliding glass roof, adaptive Multibeam Led headlights, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds, provides torque from 520 Nm to 700 Nm, power from 390 CV to 510 CV and reaches a top speed of 230km/h. with all the necessary requirements to travel with the best, showing off the acquisition in the photos that you can see in this note.

+ Look at the sister of Enrique Iglesias in the Mercedes Benz:

Tamara Falcó, sister of Enrique Iglesias posing in the Mercedes Benz