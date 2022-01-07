“The mercenaries 2”: cast, plot and trailer

A 2012 film directed by Simon West with a stellar cast that includes Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger The Mercenaries 2 Credit: © Universal

Stallone, Schwarzenegger and Willis for the first time together, in the same film, in the same scene, all three in the field shooting in unison. It is the culmination of “The mercenaries 2 “, second chapter of the new saga directed by Simon West in which returns the team of “expendable heroes” led by Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), which gathers the whole group to complete a seemingly very simple job, commissioned by Mr. Church (Bruce Willis). Unfortunately, however, things start to go wrong and one of them (Tool ie Mickey Rourke, heart and soul of the group) is brutally killed: the Mercenaries will then be forced to seek revenge in a hostile territory where everything and everyone is against them. Alongside the stellar cast of actors already present in the first episode, the film marks the return on a permanent basis to the film acting of Chuck Norris And Arnold Schwarzenegger and also sees the entry into the group of Liam Hemsworth And Jean Cleaude Van Damme, who plays the part of the “bad guy”. As for the first chapter, even in “Mercenaries 2” the screenplay is edited by Sylvester Stallone.

Gender : Action

Original title : The Expendables 2

Exit: 2012

Nationality : United States

Duration : 93 '

Director: Simon West

Actors: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Scott Adkins, Liam Hemsworth, Novak Djokovic, Charisma Carpenter, Nikolette Noel, Nan Yu, Amanda Ooms

Barney Ross and his mercenaries participate in a new mission following Mr. Church. A seemingly easy job: with the help of experienced fighter Maggie, they must retrieve an important document contained in a plane that crashed in the mountains of Eastern Europe. During the operation, however, a member of the team is killed by Vilain, the leader of a criminal organization and all the others will fight to avenge him and survive the sudden violence that hits them.