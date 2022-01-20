The mercenaries 3 how much the film cost: budget

How much did it cost The mercenaries 3, third installment of Sylvester Stallone’s action-vintage saga? Here is the information on the film budget.

The mercenaries 3 is a 2014 film directed by Patrick Hughes, which represents the third installment of the Expendables saga, launched in 2010 by Sylvester Stallone to bring together for the first time all the great heroes of action cinema of the 80s and 90s.

In this latest installment of the series, in addition to Sly and the other classic protagonists (Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Terry Crews and Dolph Lundgren), the cats also boasts Harrison FordWesley Snipes, Antonio BanderasKelsey Grammer, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey and Mel Gibson.

The mercenaries 3: the budget of the film

After the success of the two previous films, The Mercenaries 3 was able to count on a bidget more or less of the same level, equal to 90 million dollars. This is a bit higher than the progenitor of the saga, which in 2010 had cost “only” 80 million, but lower than the second film, shot in 2012 and cost 100 million.

Money that, however, was well spent, given that even in this final chapter of the trilogy the proceeds were enormously higher than those spent to produce the film: in fact we are talking about over 206 million dollars earned all over the world.

A hefty figure, but that does not hold up to comparison with previous films: the first had grossed more than 274 million dollars, while the second had even broken through 312 million. Overall, the Expendables saga cost $ 270 million, grossing $ 793,216,361.

