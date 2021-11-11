The Mercenaries 4: 50 Cent in some shots from the set | Cinema

The same 5is busy on the set of, new chapter of the well-known franchise action currently in production.

This is why he recently published on his Instagram profile that they see him right backstage of the expected project.

At his side, remember, there will also be Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox (who will be the female protagonist) and Tony Jaa.

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have already appeared in previous chapters, will return in the fourth film. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa. The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), when initially it was supposed to be by DJ Caruso (director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage), starting from a screenplay signed by Max Adams.

We’ve already had the chance to see Stallone and Statham in a handful of photos, as well as Megan Fox’s look.

With just $ 39 million in the United States (and $ 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2. What do you think? How long are you waiting for this new project of the Expendables franchise? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

