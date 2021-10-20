The mercenaries 4, for Sylvester Stallone is the last act, the greeting on social networks

Sylvester Stallone has announced that The Mercenaries 4 is for him the last film in the saga, which he leaves in the hands of Jason Statham. The message, as usual addressed to his fans, is on Instagram.

With a nice and (within the limits of his character) tender video on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone communicated to fans that, with the final day of filming in London for The mercenaries 4, leave the saga. In fact, after twelve years Sly has decided to close with what has been his greatest success of the last decade, starting with The expendables (2010) which he also directed, passing through The mercenaries 2 (2012) and The mercenaries 3 (2014), directed by Simon West and Patrick Hughes respectively. Repatriates of eighties action stars, accompanied by new contemporary stars of the genre, the films of the saga are a fixed appointment for lovers of a certain cinema of which Stallone has always been the standard bearer. And he seems to confirm this right in the farewell video, saying …

It is time to go further. I’m enjoying the last day, but it’s always a bittersweet thing. I am ready to pass the baton to Jason [Statham], in his capable hands. The best thing is to be able to give the audience e entertainment, with maybe a little one message, because I always try to put a touch of humanity in my successful films. Action matters relatively, action is in front of you, it is self-explanatory. But it’s about dealing with the public in a way that we can identify with the mission of the characters and with them.

In the future of Sylvester Stallone, who also voiced the character of King Shark in The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission, there is Samaritan, a film currently in post-production dedicated to a disarmed superhero, and another dystopian futuristic action called Little America. The mercenaries 4, directed by Scott Waugh, will instead be in our cinemas in the course of 2022.