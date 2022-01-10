The mercenaries 4, Iko Uwais talks about the work on the set: “A precious experience”

The mercenaries 4 has not yet landed in theaters but fans are already anxiously waiting for the new adventure of the famous stars of the action genre. The film, in addition to the usual suspects, will also see the entry of some new entries in the cast. One of them is Iko Uwais, called to play the villain of the film. Here are his statements.

“Experience is precious to me, sharing the shot with experienced actors, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things we share, what we think of them, as well as expectations.” Uwais said.

It was initially unclear whether the film would be an official fourth installment or spin-off on Jason Statham’s character Lee Christmas, but according to The Hollywood Reporter recently wrote. Mercenaries 4 will be somewhere in between.

Recall that a few months ago Stallone wrote that he was ready to leave the baton to Jason Statham, created immediate reactions on social networks.

In addition to Iko Uwais, in the cast of The Mercenaries 4 also 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa will be new entries in the franchise.

The film is directed by former stunt man Scott Waugh. Over the course of several films, the saga has included ‘fighting’ stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes and Antonio Banderas.

What surprises will this new chapter of the saga created by Sly reserve for its fans?