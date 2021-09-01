The Mercenaries 4 is official: in the cast also Megan Fox







The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter that Lionsgate and Millennium Media have officially given the green light to the realization of the fourth chapter of the saga of The expendables, in which they will return Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture alongside the new entries Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox And Tony Jaa.

There will be directing Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), while the screenplay will be signed by Spenser Cohen. Production will start next October. Plot details have not yet been revealed, but of course the story will once again focus on the now famous group of veteran mercenaries. However, it seems that the protagonist of the new film will no longer be the character of Barney Ross played by Stallone, but rather that of Lee Christmas played by Statahm. Fox will be the female lead.

Jason Statham he will also be involved as a producer along with Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media. “It’s so fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie,” stated in an official note Jason Constantine, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group acquisitions and co-productions. “The new movie will raise the stakes and be the biggest and toughest adventure ever.”

The success of the saga of The Mercenaries

The saga of The expendables (the Expendables in original) was written and performed by Sylvester Stallone, based on the characters created by David Callaham. The first film, directed by Stallone himself, was released in 2010, followed by the second chapter directed by Simon West in 2012 and the third chapter directed by Patrick Hughes in 2014. The saga was created to pay homage to the action blockbusters of the ‘ 80 and 90. All three films have grossed over $ 829 million at the worldwide box office.