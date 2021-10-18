News

The Mercenaries 4, Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the saga: VIDEO

In the case of a fifth film in the saga, Jason Statham will fully take over the reins of the group of mercenaries. Stallone is “ready for the next adventure”

Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to The Expendables 4. Now it’s official, the famous actor has announced that he has already completed his filming on the set of the fourth chapter of the famous action franchise. A series particularly appreciated by the public, not so much for the plots proposed as for the cast on offer. Big names in the action and adventure genre reunited, led by the duo of Stallone and Jason Statham.

The shooting of I Mercenari 4 began a few days ago and Stallone’s words open the doors to a new phase of the project. It’s all in Statham’s hands from now on. Something that seemed to have been happening for some time. There was talk of a possible absence of Stallone in this film due to artistic differences. An agreement was finally reached but the space reserved for his Barney Ross it will likely be limited. It goes without saying that on the web there is talk of his possible death.

the expendables
@Millennium Films

The Expendables 4, Stallone’s farewell

In recent days Sylvester Stallone has been particularly active on his social networks, showing some backstage of I Mercenari 4. The latest video published, however, is one of the special ones: “This is my last day. Time to move on. I’m enjoying it, being something I’ve been attached to for 12 years now. I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham). The most important thing was being able to make films that can entertain and also have a little message inside them. This is what I try to convey, the human aspect, more than the action itself. The latter is self-explanatory. The tricky part is making sure there is enough heart, energy and humor in each film. I will leave the set tomorrow and I am ready for the next challenge ”.

The Expendables 4, what do we know

deepening



Sylvester Stallone turns 75, the actor yesterday and today

Considering the small number of days of shooting that have involved Sylvester Stallone, his Barney Ross will take part in a small part of the film. Presumably, Jason Statham will be leading the group of mercenaries into action right from the start. His Lee Christmas will then be the absolute star in the event of a fifth film in the franchise.

In this fourth film there will be actors already appreciated in previous films and new additions. Here’s who it is:

  • Dolph Lundgren
  • Randy Couture
  • 50 Cent
  • Megan Fox
  • Tony Jaa

Directing space is Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), working on a script by Max Adams.

