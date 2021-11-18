The Mercenaries 4: two injuries on the set | Cinema

Bad news arrives from the set of, new chapter of the well-known franchise action currently in production.

As Deadline reports, two members of the crew were injured during the making of the film. A painter fell from a certain height and was transported to the hospital; a stuntman accidentally stepped on the foot of an assistant operator while filming a scene with a vehicle. Fortunately, both of them are fine.

“The production of Expendables 4 is taking every precaution to make sure everyone in the crew is safe,” said a Millennium spokesperson.

Here is also a video from the set starring Jason Statham:

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have already appeared in previous chapters, will return in the fourth film. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa. The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), when initially it was supposed to be by DJ Caruso (director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage), starting from a screenplay signed by Max Adams.

We’ve already had the chance to see Stallone and Statham in a handful of photos, as well as Megan Fox’s look.

With just $ 39 million in the United States (and $ 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2.

