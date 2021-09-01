The Mercenaries, set to shoot the spin-off: the announcement of Sylvester Stallone

After recently anticipating the return of his Barney Ross in the new movie The Expendables, Sylvester Stallone has revealed the period chosen for thestart of filming of the eagerly awaited Christmas-themed spin-off whose release date has not yet been announced.

By sharing a photo of a tattoo dedicated to her character on Instagram, the star confirmed that the film will go into production at October 2021 with the working title of “Christmas Story”, confirming that it will be a story set during the holidays in Die Hard style.

The Mercenaries saga currently consists of three chapters released respectively in 2010, 2012 and 2014 over the years has attracted some of the most popular action stars on the world scene including Jason Statham, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson. At the moment we don’t know which actors will join Sly in the spin-off.

What are your expectations for the new chapter of The Mercenaries? As always, let us know yours in the comment space below. Meanwhile, thanks to the release of James Gunn’s acclaimed The Suicide Squad, Sylvester Stallone has signed an incredible new film first.