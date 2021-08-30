The Mercenaries: Stallone and the shooting of the new film | Cinema

We hear about a new chapter in the defor many years now. In April, Randy Couture revealed that production on the fourth feature could begin this fall, and nowconfirm this.

In fact, through a post on his Instagram profile, he revealed that the working title of this “spin-off” is Christmas Story, and that production of the feature film should begin this October.

Here is Stallone’s post:

Previously Randy Couture had stated:

Apparently we will shoot it [I Mercenari 4]. They have been working on it for a couple of years now, but I recently learned from my agent that they are planning to shoot for this or next fall. I haven’t read the script yet, they already had one a couple of years ago, but then they trashed it. Sometimes this world is so strange, it is unpredictable …

The direction of the new film should have been offered to DJ Caruso, director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage, who should take care of the project starting from a script signed by Max Adams.

With a collection of only $ 39 million in the United States (and 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2.

