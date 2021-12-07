News

The Mercenaries: Sylvester Stallone’s joke on Dolph Lundgren

On the set of the first film of The expendables, Sylvester Stallone made a decidedly sadistic joke on his colleague Dolph Lundgren that lasted months and months.

As told by Lundgren to Looper:

On the set of the first movie [dei Mercenari] there was this first scene of the film. I had to say this line written by him and blow up a pirate. I say the line and after four or five takes, Sly says, “Do it again.” After 15 times, with me going crazy and I would like to kill him, full of embarrassment, he says to me: “Ok”.

Well, I get past it and then I find myself in the dubbing session, where you go to add or redo lines. The scene arrives and Sly says: “Guess which take I chose?”. It was the first, it has always been that.

We recall that Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, already appeared in the previous chapters, will return in the fourth film of The expendables. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa. The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), when initially it was supposed to be by DJ Caruso (director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage), starting from a screenplay signed by Max Adams.

Source: Looper


