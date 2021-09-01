The Mercenaries, the fourth film is coming

Seven years after the third film, new details have been revealed for the expected fourth installment to be directed by stuntman Scott Waugh. Filming will start next October

Fans of big-name action movies can start the countdown as details begin to accumulate on the next film in the “The Expendables” saga that finally has a start date for filming. In fact, the set of the fourth title of the series of successful films will start in the autumn, which will see together Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. To these beloved faces, there will be added outstanding new stars.

The cast: veterans and newcomers deepening



Mercenaries 4 Sylvester Stallone: ​​the new film of the saga is approaching Curtis James Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, the beautiful Megan Fox and Tony Jaa are some of the names revealed for “The Expendables 4”, which follows on from “The Mercenaries 3 – The Expendables ”, released in 2014 under the direction of Patrick Hughes, a product that mixed old-school clashes with the latest technology, not welcomed by all critics.

The next film will be the result of a collaboration between Lionsgate and Millennium Media and will once again see in action, it is appropriate to say, together with the original cast: with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will reappear and it will be a battle again. no holds barred.

The strategy is clear: keep the focus on the product by reinforcing the cast with new elements that will move the plot and the lives of veterans. There is enthusiasm about the project from the president of Millennium Media who anticipated that the film will be adrenaline-pumping, of course, but also a lot of fun.

The plot: a spin-off on Lee Christmas? deepening



Sylvester Stallone turns 75, the actor yesterday and today No details have been added on the plot but it was Sylvester Stallone himself, creator of the franchise and director of the first chapter “The Mercenaries – The Expendables”, released in cinemas in 2010, to bring attention to a possible and imminent future of ” The Mercenaries ”by posting, in the summer, on his very popular official Instagram profile, a photo of a flashy ring, which he described as the new ring of Barney Ross, his character in the saga. At the same time, in another post, the actor had hinted that the next film would be a spin-off on Jason Statham’s character Lee Christmas.

Always Stallone, in a virtual dialogue with fans, has always revealed via social a new tattoo accompanied by a caption where he unequivocally confirmed the focus of the new story. The actor also reveals a working title for the film: “Christmas Story”.

