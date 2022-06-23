The merengue player Musiquito passed away – Diario Libre

He passed away this morning in his native Mochathe meringue little music (Francisco García), who achieved fame in the 1980s.

The news of the death was confirmed to Diario Libre by Manuel Mireli, director of the Radio Ideal 99.5 station in Mocha.

“It is true that he died little musicHis death occurred early this Wednesday. We still do not know details of what caused his departure, ”said Mireli.

The director of Radio Ideal stated that he spoke with him on Tuesday afternoon and that he was in perfect condition. He was 70 years old.

La ripiá, I place it, Chocolate, Lord is going to clean, Elañoñaíto, are some of the themes that he popularized and with which he managed to transcend the country in the United States.

“Despite being an artist who achieved so much fame, he died in poverty. He lived on a pension of 27 thousand pesos that was granted to him years ago. He was a very loved person. Mocha. Some time ago he wrote a hymn in honor of our city,” Mireli pointed out.

He explained that the wake would be at the municipal funeral home in Mocha, but at the moment no further details were available. He reported that the artist had three children.

In statements offered to Diario Libre in 2017, little music began to celebrate, with a series of activities, the 50th anniversary of his career.

little music debuted in the band Mocha half a century ago. He later joined the Luis Ovalles Youth Orchestra, after leaving the National Police.

In the interview granted to DL he recalled: “I told my friend Luis Ovalles that if I am born again I want to be a musician again. Because music has always been my north. When I was seven years old, I was already dancing in the Ramón Cáceres Park in my town, until the director of the municipal band complained to my mother, telling her that she couldn’t continue dancing while they were playing because she was taking their attention away from them. He told my mother to enroll me in the music academy and after two months I already knew the solfeggio method”.

The snare drum was his first instrument at the study center. And at the age of 9 he was recruited to enter the Municipal Band, with which he left a mark as the youngest musician in his native Mocha. It was precisely in a town parade that someone called him little music. “When we were playing a person said: here comes the Band with a little music….it was there that they baptized me with that nickname, they never took that name from me, which I made mine”.