“The merger? In Italy the highest production costs. We will talk about it again at the end of the year »- Corriere.it

Carlos Tavares, 63 years old, Portuguese, managing director of the Stellantis group born from the merger between FCA and Peugeot, outlines in this interview a balance sheet one year after the start of the operational phase in the life of the new company. Tavares spoke from his residence in Portugal to Corriere della Sera and a small group of European newspapers.



Stellantis born a year ago: are you satisfied with the results compared to the objectives you set?

Very. Especially in the context of 2021, which was a complicated year. We had to face the semiconductor crisis, commodity inflation and the Covid crisis. We had to take into consideration the new goals of the electricity transition that the political authorities gave us. We have created a new organization and a new governance in a company that is now much larger; we did it in a very short space of time with the remarkable results you know for the first half of the year. And we worked on preparing the strategic plan that we will present on March 1st. On all these points, yes, I am very satisfied.

You have chosen to focus on the value of cars rather than on volumes, even at the cost of driving up prices. was the right choice?

The value strategy first of all reflects a form of respect for the work of our employees. In 2013-2014, analyzing what we had to do to transform PSA, we realized that it was not normal to sell our products at a lower price than the competition. Selling them off wasn’t good. Quality cars deserve to be sold at the market price. Since then, we have made spectacular progress in the quality of our products and services. We are now on par with the best in the world. Sales growth is the result of this quality strategy, not a goal in itself.

Isn’t there a risk, sooner or later, of cutting out the middle classes, who cannot buy new cars worth almost 30,000 euros?

There is a risk if we don’t reduce our costs. But it is also new technologies that drive prices up, particularly electric technologies, which are 50% more expensive than those of thermal engines.

When do you expect electronic chips to return to normal?

This crisis will last at least until the end of the year. Starting in the summer, new production capacity created around the world will begin to restore balance between supply and demand.

How many less car sales cost you the lack of semiconductors?

The impact on global automotive production volumes of 15-20%. This really a lot. We need to review our business model and think about optimizing the engineering part to protect ourselves from similar problems in the future.

Do you find that the European Commission has a sensible approach to the energy transition or is it ending combustion vehicles too quickly? By 2030, Peugeot, Opel, Fiat will only sell 100% electric cars … Wouldn’t a CO2 emission target that respects the principle of technological neutrality be more common sense?

Obviously we respect the laws and therefore we will fight to be the best with the factors that are given to us, or imposed. But electrification is a technology of choice by politicians, not industry.

Because there were cheaper and faster ways of reducing emissions. The method chosen does not allow car manufacturers to be creative to come up with different ideas. a political choice.

But this unreasonable, in your opinion?

Our battle now to minimize the impact of the extra 50% costs of electric vehicles. In 5 years it means having increases in productivity of 10% on average per year, while the automotive industry, particularly in Europe, achieves between 2% and 3% growth in productivity per year. We have to go from 2% or 3% to 10% every year. A competitive spirit guides us at Stellantis and in a few years we will see which producers survived and which didn’t. In 10 or 15 years we will also know the real results of electrification in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To put it simply, don’t look at the entire life cycle of electric cars very limiting. It should not be lost sight of the fact that there will be social consequences and we risk losing the middle class, which will no longer be able to buy cars. So too early to say whether the European approach is reasonable.

For her he is expressing considerable skepticism …

The big question is the global approach to the environmental quality of the electricity consumed and I know that nuclear energy is actually putting nuclear energy back on the agenda by environmentalists. We also need to talk about the CO2 footprint of batteries. With Europe’s energy mix, an electric vehicle has to travel 70,000km before offsetting the CO2 footprint created by battery manufacturing. Only then does it begin to widen the gap with a light hybrid vehicle. We also know that a light hybrid vehicle costs half as much as an electric vehicle. In the end, better to accept highly efficient thermal hybrid cars so that they remain affordable and provide immediate CO2 benefit, or need to have 100% electric vehicles that the middle classes will not be able to afford, while asking governments to continue increasing their budget deficit to give incentives? This is a social debate that I would like to have, but for now I don’t see it.

You tell us that from an industrial point of view, things are moving too fast …

It is obvious that if we ban the sale of thermal vehicles in Europe starting in 2035, as has been decided, we will have to start transforming all the factories very quickly. We at Stellantis have already begun to tackle this turning point. Without a smooth transition, the social consequences will be profound. But we are not alone. We have a whole ecosystem of suppliers around us. And they will have to move as fast as we do.

Who should pay the 50% additional costs? States, consumers? How long do you ask for incentives such as the electric bonus?

The incentives should be maintained until at least 2025. But I don’t think governments will be able to continue subsidizing the sale of electric vehicles at current levels, which are unsustainable from a budgetary point of view. So let’s get back to social risk. the brutality of change that creates social risks. If states can accompany this transition with subsidies for five years, maybe we will get by. Otherwise, more social risks are made to the citizens as a whole.

In which European countries will Stellantis create battery plants?

At the moment, what has been decided is a gigafactory in France, another in Germany and we are negotiating with the Italian government, in Termoli, but we have not yet concluded.

Tesla sold fewer than one million cars in 2021, but its market value exceeds that of Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, GM, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW combined, which sell several tens of millions of models each. year. Is the market making a balanced judgment?

I have enormous respect for the remarkable work of Tesla and Elon Musk. But it is clear that its stock market value is not based on a physical reality. It must also be recognized that Tesla does not have the problem with legacy of all the car companies that have contributed to the wealth of Europe and North America over the past century. Tesla doesn’t have to manage the same political and social constraints.

You have announced that there will be no plant closures in Europe. Is this promise still valid? And does it also apply to site sales?

Closing means putting a lock on the door and sending everyone home. We didn’t. And if I can avoid it, I will avoid it. I usually keep my promises, but we also need to stay competitive. The future of our sites will also depend on the political constraints on decarbonisation in Europe and its consequences on the car market.

Italy has the highest production costs. Have the required improvements been achieved? If they weren’t, what would they do?

A year ago, I noticed that in Italy the cost of producing a car was significantly higher, sometimes twice as high as in factories in other European countries, despite a lower labor cost. This has to do with the organization of production, which needs to be improved. If we apply the good practices that exist in our group to Italy, Italy itself will have good potential. A particular problem that concerns you is the oversized, excessive price of energy. We have had an extremely virulent discussion with energy suppliers on this point. Compared to other countries where we produce, it stands out.

But are the problems of production costs being solved or not?

It takes some time for things to be put into practice: we’ll talk about it again at the end of 2022. Any brutal approach would have been inopportune, you have to analyze first to understand.

You are said to have achieved 80,000 car sales on the internet in 2021. Are dealerships the past?

If they don’t make their customers happy, they will be. What is actually changing is that manufacturers will no longer be able to afford to support dealers in a context of rising costs. We no longer need to have showrooms of two thousand square meters, real cathedrals, to present the models. Those costs no longer correspond to today’s reality. For dealers, this is an opportunity to make a change towards quality of service and frugality.

How’s it going with John Elkann, the president of Stellantis?

It’s going very, very well. Each of us has our own role to manage, but we all understand the historical importance of what we are doing. Leaving any differences to pollute the construction of Stellantis excluded, out of the question. John Elkann and myself are doing our best to lead the creation of Stellantis and deliver results.

You have been a strong supporter of smart working at Psa and now at Stellantis. positive?

I find that smart working is much more efficient than face-to-face work. I start working at 7 in the morning and when I finish my day in the evening, I am tired because the pace is incredible, of diabolical efficiency! But the real challenge is also to create opportunities for people to meet.

You play a hyper-competitive sport, motoring. Does it have anything to do with your management style? Is it true that he disconnects and goes home every day at six in the evening?

The sense of competition and my will to always lead my team to victory comes from sport, this little but sure. When one is passionate about a sport and has a leisure activity that he cares about, this allows one to manage the balance between family, professional activity and free time. this is the balance that allows us to obtain results. Managers who work seven days a week and 16 hours a day have enormous room for improvement in their role.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED