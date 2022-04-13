The mess of the Ministry of Health: in the monitoring portal on Covid anyone could put unverified data

For a few days, anyone in Italy could have altered the data of the bulletins on the progress of the Coronavirus epidemic that regulate the health measures of our country. He could decide to cancel the epidemic in Sicily or create a peak from thousands of cases in Val d’Aosta. And all because accessing the portal where to enter this data had become quite easy. It was @tonini_stefa user who in the afternoon ofApril 11th tweeted a circular of the Ministry of Health signed by Giovanni Rezza, Director of Health Prevention at the Ministry of Health, and by Andrea Urbani, Director of Health Planning also at the Ministry of Health. The documents specified that, after the end of the emergency and therefore of the collaboration with the Civil Protection, the 31 Marchthe daily data on Covid, including hospital admissions, had to be entered by the managers not on an internal computer system but on a form created through the SurveyMonkey platform, a site used to create and fill in surveys, used both by companies for market research and by individual users for less commercial uses.

The problem was all in safety. As reconstructed from Wired, to access the portal and enter the data, three pieces of information were requested: Name and Surname of the user, an e-mail address and the telephone number of the regional contact person for data collection on Covid-19. Anyone in possession of this data, or through unverified credentials, could then access the portal. Several users who tried to log in later explained on Twitter that a password was not required to confirm the identity and in fact there are those who enjoyed identifying themselves with the most different names, including Vladimir Putin. At the moment the portal has been deactivated and an empty page and a message appear at the link indicated in the Ministry circular: «This link has been deactivated for technical reasons. Contact Office 6 of the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health for information on the new methods of data transmission “. However, the survey page was saved to Web Archive, the library where it is possible to keep web pages even when they are destroyed and where it is noted that the portal was activated on 2 March, therefore with the time to make the appropriate checks in view of the transfer of responsibilities between Civil Protection and the ministry. You can find it at this address: https://bit.ly/3KGuu59.

