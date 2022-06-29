The message from Vanessa Hudgens to Zac Efron that has revolutionized the networks: “Do you remember how…?” -Trending topic

More than 15 years ago the doors of the East Highthe fictitious school of High School Musical. However, despite the fact that the actors have not met again in a fourth film, they have, during these years, made several nods to an adolescence shared by many. Specifically, the last one was Vanessa Hudgens, who played the role of Gabriella Montes. We tell you all the details in CHAIN ​​100!

A melancholy return to the past

Specific, the actress has made a trip to the past and he has shared a video on his Instagram account in front of the school where he recorded so many sequences with his classmates as Zac Efron, with whom he also had a love story. In addition, it is a very significant detail since many thought that it was a fictitious school.

Also, to make us more nostalgic, Vanessa has put one of the main anthems of the movies in the background, ‘Breaking Free’the song she sings with her ex-partner, Zac Efron.

“Do you remember how in kindergarten you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him and 10 seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you had nothing but to be yourself?”“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”, the actress shared on their social networks.

The life of his ‘enemy’ in the movie

The lives of all his co-stars have changed a lot in 16 years, especially that of actress Ashley Tisdale. The couple married in 2014 and Tisdale couldn’t resist posting a black and white photo holding the hand of her newborn, writing that Jupiter has “come to the side of the earth”. The actress revealed the happy news of her pregnancy in September, “I cried how happy I was,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after learning she would soon have a daughter. In December, Tisdale opened up to PEOPLE magazine about her pregnancy. “For me, it’s okay not to want to start a family right away,” the actress told ‘PEOPLE’ last summer. “People always ask me about it, but it’s just not the right time.”

Speaking about her relationship with French, whom she married in September 2014, Tisdale recently told the outlet that spending so much time together in recent months has only solidified their bond. “He’s a great guy,” she said. “We are lucky because we are very independent people, but we love spending time together, being together in quarantine is that easy. He’s still hanging out with your best friend.”